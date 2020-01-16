Liquor sales boost excise revenue by 10% in Maharashtra despite more dry days

Excise collections on liquor rose nearly 10 percent between April and December 2019, the first three-quarters of FY20, compared to collections for the same period in FY19, The Times of India reported.

The period registered Rs 11,555 crore collections, up year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 10,546 crore. Notably, the sale and collections rose despite an increase in the number of dry days due to the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, the paper added.

Specifically, sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) rose the most by 5.8 percent, followed by country liquor (4 percent), beer (2.5 percent), and wine (1.2 percent). In terms of volume sales, country liquor topped the list with 2,713 bulk litres sold, followed by beer (2,342 bulk litres), IMFL (1,624 bulk litres) and wine (54 bulk litres), data for April-December 2019 showed.

The rise in collections, however, still failed to bridge the target shortfall, which could amount to Rs 810 crore. The FY20 state target for excise collection from liquor is Rs 17,477 crore, but the revenue is expected to come in at Rs 16,667 crore, the paper noted.

The targeted growth for FY20 was 14 percent (against the 10 percent achieved). The average monthly collection was Rs 1,284 crore against the target of Rs 1,456 crore, with a shortfall of Rs 172 crore. The number for the remaining three months is yet awaited. But, to make up the gap, collections for January to March 2020 would have to rise to Rs 1,974 crore per month, it added.