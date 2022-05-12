English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    KPTL, subsidiaries bag orders worth Rs 4,474 crore

    Kalpataru Power Transmission -- a leading global EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector -- and its subsidiaries have secured new orders/ notification of awards of Rs 4,474 crore at the consolidated level, a company statement said.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 4,474 crore. Kalpataru Power Transmission -- a leading global EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector -- and its subsidiaries have secured new orders/ notification of awards of Rs 4,474 crore at the consolidated level, a company statement said.

    KPTL received orders from India and international markets in the power transmission business of Rs 1,957 crore (including orders of Rs 500 crore in March 2022). The company received oil and gas pipeline projects in India and the Middle East worth Rs 169 crore.

    Its subsidiary JMC bagged water supply projects of Rs 2,193 crore in India. JMC also got B&F projects in South India worth Rs 155 crore in March 2022.

    "We are extremely pleased to report new order wins in our T&D, Water and Oil & Gas business. These new orders will help us to strengthen our market position in high growth businesses, as we further diversify our clientele and penetrate into newer markets.

    "We are particularly pleased with our Oil & Gas business, as they have secured their first international EPC order for laying gas pipeline in the Middle East. The significant value of these new orders have price variation clause, which protects our margins to a large extent given the volatility in commodity prices...," Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Kalpataru Power Transmission
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.