Key events next week: India fiscal deficit and core sector data, US and Eurozone Q1 GDP and more

Macroeconomic data releases in India and from around the world to watch out for in the upcoming week (Representative Image)

The week beginning April 24 is packed with important national and global macroeconomic events that could have an impact on trading on Dalal Street.

In the coming week in India, fiscal deficit and infrastructure sector output both for the month of March (all data to be released on April 28) are important releases to track.

Q1 GDP numbers from the US and the Eurozone are also significant data releases in the coming week. In Japan, BoJ interest rate decision, CPI and Core CPI, unemployment rate March reports will be out on April 27.

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases for the coming week:



April 25 (Tuesday)

Private equity firm ChrysCapital-backed Mankind Pharma IPO will open for subscription on April 25 and close on April 27. The Delhi-based firm has set the share’s price band at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. At the upper band of the price range, the firm plans to raise as much as Rs 4,326.36 crore.

Other important data releases are US CB Consumer Confidence (April), US New Home Sales (March), US Richmond Services and Manufacturing Index (April) and Australia Q1 CPI.



April 26 (Wednesday)

According to the monthly advanced economic indicators report, the US international trade deficit was $91.6 billion in February, up $0.5 billion from $91.1 billion in January. Exports of goods for February were $167.8 billion, $6.7 billion less than January exports. Imports of goods for February were $259.5 billion, $6.2 billion less than January imports.

Other important data releases are: US Crude Oil Inventories and Oil Imports, US Durable Goods Orders (March), UK Labour Productivity (Q4), Singapore Industrial Production (March), Foreign investments in Japanese stocks)



April 27 (Thursday)

The US real gross domestic product (GDP), a comprehensive measure of economic activity, decelerated in the fourth quarter, increasing 2.6 percent after increasing 3.2 percent in the third quarter.

Tokyo CPI, Core CPI (April)

Tokyo CPI, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.3 percent in March, down slightly from the 3.4 percent seen in the prior month. Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 3.2 percent in March from a year earlier.

BoJ interest rate decision

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) at its two-day meeting that ended on March 10 maintained its negative short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, and that for the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) around 0 percent.

Other important data releases on Thursday: US Real Consumer spending Q1, US Initial Jobless claims (ending April 22), Japan industrial production (March), Eurozone Industrial Sentiment (April), Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectation (April), Eurozone Consumer Confidence (April).



April 28 (Friday)

The Union government's fiscal deficit for the first 11 months of 2022-23 increased to Rs 14.54 lakh crore as on March 31. The fiscal deficit for April 2022-February 2023 accounted for 82.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23.

India infrastructure output (March)

Production of eight infrastructure sectors recorded a growth rate of 6 percent in February as against 5.9 percent in the same month last year, as on March 31. The infrastructure sector output was 8.9% in January.



April 29 (Saturday)

As on March 8, seasonally adjusted GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased by 1.8 percent in the euro area compared with the same quarter of the previous year.



Earnings Watch

Indian companies to announce results during the week will include IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra (April 24); AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC AMC, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products (April 25); Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Shoppers Stop (April 26); Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ACC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever (April 27); Star Health, UltraTech Cement, CSB Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (April 28), and IDBI, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank (April 29).

In the US, major companies including Coca-Cola, First Republic Bank, (April 24); Microsoft, Alphabet, UBS AG, McDonald's, Novartis AG, (April 25); Meta Platforms, Boeing Company, Credit Suisse Group, (April 26); Amazon, Astrazeneca, Intel, (Aprl 27); and Sony Group, Colgate-Palmolive (April 28) will release their quarterly reports.

(With inputs from Agencies)