Jet Airways' senior management, pilots, cabin crew exit amid relaunch uncertainty: Sources

Amid uncertainty prevailing over the relaunch of grounded carrier Jet Airways, several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have departed, sources told CNBC TV-18 on December 26.

Among the senior executives, the heads of engineers and human resources departments have left the airline, the report claimed.

Jet Airways' vice president of in-flight services, Mark Turner, has been sent on leave without pay, the persons who are privy to the development told the news channel.

The airline's chief executive officer, Sanjiv Kapoor, and chief financial officer Vipula Gunatilleka continue to "remain on reduced pay", the report added.

Among pilots and cabin crew, many among those who were on standby have quit Jet Airways to join other airlines, the sources noted.

Few of the managerial staff are on leave without pay, whereas, a number of those whose salary was slashed have resigned, they further said.

Last month, Jet Airways temporarily docked the salaries of some of its staff by up to half, and sent some on leave without pay.

The action came in the wake of the airline’s revival plan hitting yet another hurdle, in November, after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of its inability to pay additional money to clear staff Provident Fund and gratuity dues of around Rs 250 crore.

On October 21, the NCLAT had directed the consortium to clear employees’ unpaid PF and gratuity dues until June 2019, when the insolvency process was initiated.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has said that while it awaits the handover of Jet Airways under the revival process, the longer-than-expected time taken for its completion may result in it having to take some difficult decisions.