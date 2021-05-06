MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jeff Bezos sells $2.5 billion worth of Amazon stock, may offload more: Report

In 2020, Jeff Bezos had shed $10 billion worth of shares of Amazon.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion worth of Amazon stock, his first major share sale in 2021.

Bezos, the world's richest person, sold around 739,000 shares of Amazon this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, Bloomberg reported citing US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Bezos plans to sell up to two million shares of Amazon, the business news website reported citing a separate SEC filing.

Also read: Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July

In 2020, the Amazon founder had shed $10 billion worth of shares of the company. He continues to have a stake of over 10 percent in the company.

Close

Related stories

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the bulk of Bezos' $191.3 billion fortune comes from his stake in Amazon.

Amazon shares had rallied 76 percent in 2020, as people stayed indoors and shopped online due to the pandemic. The share price of the e-commerce giant is little changed this year, the report said.

According to the report, Bezos has used the money from the share sales to fund his rocket company Blue Origin and has committed $10 billion to the "Bezos Earth Fund" to fight climate change.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Jeff Bezos
first published: May 6, 2021 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.