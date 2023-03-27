IT companies may drop headcount additions by 40% YoY from April: Report

The data showed that in FY23 so far, IT companies have added net headcount of around 280,000. (Getty Images/Representative)

Indian information technology (IT) companies may in FY24 cut down hiring of engineers by around 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to FY23, as they remain wary of the prevailing global outlook, The Economic Times reported citing data from TeamLease.

The data showed that in FY23 so far, IT companies have added net headcount of around 280,000. Sunil C, CEO of TeamLease Digital expects that hiring in Q4 will “remain flat” as attrition and growth visibility have reduced. “We expect a 30-40 percent drop based on the current outlook. But this could change six months down the line if companies change their growth forecasts,” Sunil added.

Global factors

Inflationary pressures, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and United States and European banking spiral has made the Indian IT industry cautious. Further, record hiring and attrition numbers in FY22 and H2FY23 have kept costs high.

Staffing company Xpheno told the paper that this quarter may see negative headcount growth among IT companies as the top eight firms hire less. Co-founder Kamal Karanth said expansion hiring will be “dull, if not absent”.

Last week Accenture announced 19,000 job cuts to manage cost, only Cognizant added 5,900 jobs and the next two quarters don’t seem optimistic on net job additions.

TeamLease added that in current conditions there is also less risk of people leaving their jobs and Sunil said that they cannot confirm layoff plans, restructuring may be on the cards.

Off-shore benefit for India

International companies’ off-shoring roles to India may be the silver lining in this market condition. AR Ramesh, director - managed services and professional staffing at Adecco India told the paper that backfills and replacement hiring will continue.

Mrinal Rai, principal analyst at ISG feels that skilled jobs will benefit while non-billable roles are more likely to be axed.