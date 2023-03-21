India has 45,000 open jobs in Artificial Intelligence: TeamLease

There are 45,000 artificial intelligence (AI) job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers, according to tech staffing firm TeamLease Digital.

In a report on March 21, the company said while the expected salaries for freshers in data engineering roles in India is up to Rs 14 lakh per annum, ML engineers at the same level earn up to Rs 10 lakh.

Fresher data scientists and BI (business intelligence) analysts earn up to Rs 14 lakh each, the report added. Similarly, entry-level database admins, devops (Development Operations) engineers, and data architects earn up to Rs 12 lakh each, as per the report.

The report also highlighted candidates with about eight years of experience in similar fields can earn high salaries ranging from Rs 25 lakh to 45 lakh per annum.

The TeamLease report titled ‘Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) - Forces Shaping Future of Technology’ evaluated the recently concluded iCET partnership between the United States and India, exploring the growth and job opportunities within AI.

The study highlighted that increased focus on scalable ML applications is leading to an increase in demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages.

“The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies. Fortunately, the Indian government is taking proactive steps to address this challenge by entering into a bilateral strategic partnership through iCET and setting up centres of excellence and training initiatives,” said Sunil Chemmankotil, chief executive officer, TeamLease Digital.

According to the report, there are a variety of job roles in the artificial intelligence landscape across major industries, including healthcare, education, BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance), manufacturing, and retail.

"In today's rapidly evolving job market, upskilling with AI skills is becoming increasingly important for career growth and employability. With automation and AI transforming industries across the board, having a basic understanding of AI and its applications can give individuals a competitive edge in the job market. Moreover, developing AI skills can lead to higher-paying job opportunities and help individuals stay relevant and adaptable in an ever-changing job landscape,” added Siva Prasad Nanduri, chief business officer, TeamLease Digital.