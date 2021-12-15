MARKET NEWS

English
Supriya Lifescience mobilises Rs 315 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Supriya Lifescience IPO | Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Reliance General Insurance have invested in Supriya Lifescience.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST
Supriya Lifescience IPO

Supriya Lifescience IPO

 
 
Pharmaceutical company Supriya Lifescience has garnered Rs 315 crore from 18 anchor investors on December 15, a day before the opening of its initial public offering.

The company will open its IPO for subscription on December 16. The offer will close on December 20, 2021.

Under anchor investors portion in the public issue of Supriya Lifesceince, as many as 1,14,96,351 equity shares have been subscribed today at Rs 274 per equity share, as per the BSE filing.

Marquee investors who participated and invested in the company were Dovetail India Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Optimix Wholesale Global, and Societe Generale.

Close

Among domestic investors, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Reliance General Insurance also put in money in Supriya Lifescience.

The active pharmaceuticals ingredients manufacturer is planning to raise Rs 700 crore through its initial public offering. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

Promoter holds 99.98 percent equity shareholding in Supriya Lifescience. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 265-274 per equity share.

The fresh issue money will be utilised for capital expenditure requirements, and repaying of debts.

The company has reserved 75 percent of its offer for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Supriya Lifescience
first published: Dec 15, 2021 09:55 pm

