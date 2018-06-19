App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Fine Organics Industries Ltd: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on Fine Organics Industries Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 19, 2018.

 
 
Salient features of the IPO:
• Fine Organics Industries Ltd. (Fine Organics), engaged in the
manufacture of additives is coming with an IPO by offering 7.66mn share between the price range Rs. 780 - 783 per share. The IPO size is in the range of Rs. 5,978.7 - 6,001.7mn.

• The issue is fully OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from it.

Key competitive strengths:
• Largest producer of oleochemical-based additives in India and one of the few large players in the world
• Diversified product
• Specialized business model with high entry barriers
• Flexible and strategically located production facilities

• Diversified customer base with long-term relationships

Valuation and Outlook

There are no comparable listed companies in India that engage in the same line of business as of Fine Organics. However, few listed entities is considered at the proxy peers for the company. At the higher price band of Rs. 783 per share, its share is valued at a P/E multiple of 30.6x (to its restated FY17 EPS of Rs. 25.6).

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jun 19, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Choice Broking #Fine Organics Industries Ltd #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

