Subscribe to Exxaro Tiles: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital IPO report on Exxaro Tiles

Exxaro Tiles Limited was Incorporated in 2008, Exxaro Tiles Ltd. (ETL) is headquartered in Gujarat and is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions, commenced business as a manufacturer of frit, a raw materials used in manufacturing of tiles and have over the years, evolved into a manufacturer for vitrified tiles.. ETL is promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, each having considerable industry expertise in ceramics tiles industry.

Valuation and Outlook

Company is continuously focusing on enhancing brand value and Continue to improve operating efficiencies through technology enhancements and setting up own gas station which will help in sustaining margin going ahead. Based on above factors we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue of Exxaro Tiles Ltd.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More