MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Subscribe to Exxaro Tiles: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Exxaro Tiles. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 03, 2021.

Broker Research
August 03, 2021 / 11:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital IPO report on Exxaro Tiles


Exxaro Tiles Limited was Incorporated in 2008, Exxaro Tiles Ltd. (ETL) is headquartered in Gujarat and is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions, commenced business as a manufacturer of frit, a raw materials used in manufacturing of tiles and have over the years, evolved into a manufacturer for vitrified tiles.. ETL is promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, each having considerable industry expertise in ceramics tiles industry.



Valuation and Outlook


Company is continuously focusing on enhancing brand value and Continue to improve operating efficiencies through technology enhancements and setting up own gas station which will help in sustaining margin going ahead. Based on above factors we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue of Exxaro Tiles Ltd.


For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #Exxaro Tiles #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.