MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Skies darken for Indian IPOs after Paytm's disappointing debut

Indian companies have raised a staggering $9.7 billion through initial share sales in the first nine months of 2021, for the highest such tally in any of the corresponding periods of the last two decades, said accountants EY.

Reuters
November 19, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST

Paytm's dismal stock market debut this week is likely to put a damper on future offerings after the IPO of the digital payments firm ranked among the worst-performing in Indian history, six analysts and bankers said on Friday.


Indian companies have raised a staggering $9.7 billion through initial share sales in the first nine months of 2021, for the highest such tally in any of the corresponding periods of the last two decades, said accountants EY.


Also Read: 'Don't hurry to buy Paytm, pain not over yet, could see significant correction in coming days'


But offerings planned for later this year, such as those by payments rival MobiKwik and hotel aggregator OYO, will face questions after Paytm's debut plunge of more than 27 percent, as investors turned queasy at its lack of profits and lofty value.


"This episode should hopefully bring some realism to valuations that promoters expect from the public markets," said Kristy Fong, a senior investment director at fund manager abrdn, based in Singapore.


Also Read: With 27% fall on debut day, Paytm emerges as biggest loser among IPOs listed in a decade


Investors and analysts who expressed concern over the IPO valuation of the loss-making Paytm at about $18.7 billion had cautioned that "frothy" valuations with unclear business models might not end up well in the current market.


Also Read: Nightmare day for Paytm as stock cracks 26% on debut. What should investors do now?


"It will take three to four months for people to forget Paytm and that it destroyed wealth," said Jimeet Modi, founder of Mumbai-based brokerage Samco Securities.


"Until that time, it's going to be tough for all super-expensive IPOs."


But the debut of Paytm, which is backed by Ant Group and SoftBank, was in stark contrast to that of food delivery firm Zomato , which surged 66 percent in July after raising $1.2 billion.


Similarly, shares in FSN E-Commerce, which owns cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa, jumped 80 percent on their debut this month.


Now analysts fear that even approaching IPOs which have seen huge demand may take a beating on listing.


"This will put spokes in the market ... even the ones that have seen huge subscriptions will see a drop in the premiums," Arun Kejriwal, founder of independent research firm KRIS, told Reuters.


BEHEMOTH LIC IN THE WINGS


All eyes are turning to plans for India's biggest-ever IPO, that of state-owned life insurance behemoth LIC, which is expected by the end of March 2022 and could raise more than $10 billion if the government offers a stake of 10 percent.


Some analysts see little risk from the Paytm fallout for LIC, however, as it is a household name in India, commanding more than 60 percent of the life insurance market, with assets exceeding $500 billion.


"My sense is even if they price LIC a little higher, I think given what it is, and what it stands for, and what's been built over many years, I don't think it'll be a problem," said an executive at a boutique investment bank who sought anonymity.


"There's tremendous interest and there's money in the market."


Some say concerns over LIC cannot be ruled out, though, despite a business model that is starkly different from that of Paytm.


"Everybody will be in a bit of a learning mode after this (Paytm) listing," said one of the investment bankers working on LIC's IPO, adding that they remained confident about its chances.

The government has named Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, SBI Capital Market, JM Financial, Axis Capital, Nomura, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan India, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra to handle the IPO.

Reuters
Tags: #Business #IPO - News #Market news #PayTm
first published: Nov 19, 2021 07:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.