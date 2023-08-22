Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Issue subscribed 9.36 times on final day

Pyramid Technoplast IPO gets overwhelming response from investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast continues to get a good response from investors despite volatility in the market. The offer had got bids for 7.07 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 75.6 lakh shares, with the issue subscribed 9.36 times by the afternoon of August 22, the final day of bidding.

High networth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors bought 13.31 times and 9.66 times their allotted quotas. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has been subscribed 1.57 times.

The polymer-based molded products maker has reserved the half the offer size for retail investors, 30 percent for QIBs and the remaining 20 percent for HNIs.

The Rs 153-crore IPO was subscribed 5.84 times till August 21, the second day of bidding. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 151-166 a share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares (Rs 91.30 crore at the upper price band) and an offer-for- sale (OFS) of 37.2 lakh shares (Rs 61.75 crore).

The fresh issue funds will be used to repay debt and meet working capital requirements, while the OFS money will go to the selling shareholders, the company has said.

The company mopped up Rs 27.55 crore through the anchor book on August 17, a day before the issue opened. Ace investor Vikas Khemani-led Carnelian Structural Shift Fund, and Alchemie Ventures Fund-Scheme I were among the four anchor investors.

With six units, Pyramid Technoplast caters to chemical, agrochemical, speciality chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, which use company's polymer drums, intermediate bulk containers and mild steel drums for packaging.