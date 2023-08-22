Jupiter Life Line Hospitals raises Rs 123 crore from pre-IPO placement

With this Rs735 issue price, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals valued at Rs 4154.10 crore.

Private hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd has raised around Rs 123 crore from its pre-IPO placement. The company issued 1.67 million shares at an issue price of Rs 735 apiece.

The company said it saw participation from institutional investors, including SBI Magnum Children’s Benefit Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund, and SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Neuberger Berman Europe Holdings LLC, and Neuberger Berman Strategic India Equity Master Fund Holdings Limited, High Conviction Fund - Series 1, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, DC Ikka Ltd.

With this Rs 735 issue price, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is valued at Rs 4,154.10 crore. The promoters – Dr Ajay Thakker, Dr Ankit Thakker and Western Medical Solutions LLP - are not diluting their stakes in the IPO.

As per draft papers, Dr Ajay Thakker holds a 24.06 percent stake in the company, initially acquired at an average of Rs 31.15 per share, totaling Rs 42.35 crore. With the recent pre-IPO placement at Rs 735 per share, his stake's value has surged to around Rs 1,000 crore, marking an impressive gain of nearly 2,260 percent.

Dr Ankit Thakker holds a 7.74 percent stake, originally purchased at an average of Rs 60.29 per share, now valued at Rs 321 crore, based on the pre-IPO placement price. Western Medical Solutions LLP owns a 10.09 percent stake, acquired at an average of Rs 7.71 per share, currently valued at Rs 420 crore.

The company had in May filed its draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through the IPO. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 615 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 4.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS consists of up to 1.25 million shares by Devang Vasantlal Gandhi (HUF), up to 9 lakh shares by Devang Gandhi jointly with Neeta Gandhi, up to 1 million shares by Nitin Thakker jointly with Asha Thakker, and up to 4 lakh shares each by Anuradha Ramesh Modi with Megha Ramesh Modi and Bhaskar P Shah (HUF).

The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 463.90 crore will go towards debt repayment. As of December, total debt of the company stood at Rs 477 crore.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue.

Jupiter Life has established itself as a leading provider of multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and the western region of India.

With a total bed capacity of 1,194 across three hospitals, they have positioned themselves prominently in the healthcare sector as of December 2022. Their team comprises 1,246 highly skilled doctors, including specialists, physicians, and surgeons. Operating under the 'Jupiter' brand, their hospitals are located in Thane, Pune, and Indore.

Jupiter Life is developing a multi-specialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, designed to accommodate over 500 beds.