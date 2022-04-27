LIC IPO Press Meet Live: LIC IPO to be biggest in India despite reduced offer size

April 27, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

LIC IPO Press Meet Live: LIC IPO is right-sized and will not crowd out capital and monetary supply, says DIPAM secretary

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India will not crowd out capital and monetary supply, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), at a press conference on April 27. The IPO will open for subscription on May 4 and the government will sell 3.5 percent stake in the range of Rs 902-949 per share. Pandey said even after the reduced size, LIC's will be the largest IPO in India so far. He also expected strong retail participation in the issue. He added that the government wants to champion LIC as a long-term value creator in the equity market. Pandey said, "This is right-sized considering the capital market environment and will not crowd out capital and monetary supply, given the current environmental constraints. The LIC has filed the red herring prospectus for its IPO with the price band set at Rs 902-949 per share.