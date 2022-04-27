LIC IPO Press Meet Live: LIC IPO to be biggest in India despite reduced offer size

LIC IPO Press Meet Live: Where to watch the LIC IPO Live press conference
LIC Press Conference Live: Life Insurance Corporation on April 27 invited the media for a conference at 12.30 pm on the forthcoming IPO. The much-awaited issue of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 2 for anchors and on May 4 for subscription,
LIC IPO Press Meet Live: Where to watch the LIC IPO Live press conference
Life Insurance Corporation chairman hailed the state-run insurer that has been losing market share to private players as LIC 3.0 on April 27 ahead of its initial public offering that opens for subscription on May 4. "The time has come for LIC to be listed; I believe all LICians will work together to make it a huge success, and from now on we will call it LIC 3.0," said MR Kumar. "LIC struggled in the first two decades to sell insurance in India. Then it gathered momentum in the 70s and 80s. That was LIC 1.0. Then it adapted to the competition, which was LIC 2.0. And now this is LIC 3.0," said Kumar. Read more here
The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India will not crowd out capital and monetary supply, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), at a press conference on April 27. The IPO will open for subscription on May 4 and the government will sell 3.5 percent stake in the range of Rs 902-949 per share. Pandey said even after the reduced size, LIC's will be the largest IPO in India so far. He also expected strong retail participation in the issue. He added that the government wants to champion LIC as a long-term value creator in the equity market. Pandey said, "This is right-sized considering the capital market environment and will not crowd out capital and monetary supply, given the current environmental constraints. The LIC has filed the red herring prospectus for its IPO with the price band set at Rs 902-949 per share.
Life Insurance Corp of India, on course its Rs 21,000-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO), aims at raising up to Rs 5,630 crore on the upper price band through a pre-IPO placement of shares. The IPO will be a pure offer for sale of up to 221.37 million shares. The firm reserved around 59.29 million shares for the anchor investor portion. Employee reservation portion is at 1.58 million while policyholder reservation at 22.14 million. QIB portion set at 98.83 million. The anchor investment will open on May 2 and the IPO will open for subscription on May 4. It will close on 9 May. The basis of allotment will be on May 12 and shares will be credited on the demat accounts on May 16. The company plans to list on exchanges on May 17. India's largest IPO, which slashed around 60 percent of its issue size due to poor market conditions, earlier announced its price band at Rs 902-949 a share. With this, LIC will become the country's fifth most-valued listed firm, with a market cap of over Rs 6 trillion, according to calculations by Moneycontrol. Globally, it will rank 186th in terms of market cap. Read more here
MR Kumar, LIC Chairperson said that the valuation is based on the the circumstances and need of listing. The further dilution by government in LIC is still to be discussed. It is unlikely that we will divest more in the near future. The share of surplus for participating will move from 5 percent To 10 percent. He added that how much more government will divest is not decided. Over a period of time, we should be able to reach a private industry margin of 20-25 percent.
DIPAM secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said, "Even after the reduce size of ₹21,000 crore, the LIC IPO will initially be the biggest ever IPO in the country," He further said, "This is right-sized considering the capital market environment and will not crowd out capital and monetary supply, given the current environmental constraints."
IPO open from May 4-9
Band Rs 902-949/share
Anchor Quota on May 2
Issue size of Rs 20,557 cr
Rs 60 discount for policyholders
For retail & employees, discount of Rs 40
