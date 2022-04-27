English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    'This is LIC 3.0': Chairman sounds war cry ahead of IPO launch

    The much-awaited IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to run from May 4-9.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    LIC Chairperson MR Kumar

    LIC Chairperson MR Kumar

    Life Insurance Corporation chairman hailed the state-run insurer that has been losing market share to private players as LIC 3.0 on April 27 ahead of its initial public offering that opens for subscription on May 4.

    "The time has come for LIC to be listed; I believe all LICians will work together to make it a huge success, and from now on we will call it LIC 3.0," said MR Kumar.

    "LIC struggled in the first two decades to sell insurance in India. Then it gathered momentum in the 70s and 80s. That was LIC 1.0. Then it adapted to the competition, which was LIC 2.0. And now this is LIC 3.0," said Kumar.

    LIC IPO Press Meet Live: LIC IPO to be biggest in India despite reduced offer size

    The much-awaited IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 4 and close on May 9. The anchor book for the offer is expected to open on May 2.

    Close

    Related stories

    The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 902-949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders. For retail and employees, the discount will be Rs 45.

    The government expects to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from selling a 3.5 percent stake in the insurer.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #LIC #LIC 3.0 #LIC IPO #LIC IPO details #LIC IPO News #MR Kumar
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 01:38 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.