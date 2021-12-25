MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

HP Adhesives, Supriya Lifescience, CMS Info Systems to list next week. All you need to know

Three listings in the last week of 2021 | HP Adhesives will list on December 27, followed by Supriya Lifescience on December 27, and CMS Info Systems on December 31

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST
Supriya Lifescience, HP Adhesives, CMS Info Systems listings

Supriya Lifescience, HP Adhesives, CMS Info Systems listings


After a mixed week for stock debuts on the bourses, shares of three companies are set to get listed in the coming week.


The week will kick off with HP Adhesives listing on December 27, followed by Supriya Lifescience on December 27. Finally, cash management firm CMS Info Systems will close out the busy year for IPOs on December 31.


In the week gone by, Shriram Properties saw a disappointing debut, as it listed with a discount of 20 percent. But, MedPlus Health Services and Data Patterns saw stellar debuts at 30 percent premium and 47 percent premium.


Will we see disappointing or impressive debuts in the last week of the year?


Catch all the live market action here

Close

Related stories


Here’s all you need to know about the issues:


HP Adhesives


IPO dates: December 15-17


IPO size: Rs 126 crore


Fresh issue: Rs 113 crore


Offer-for-sale: 4,57,200 equity shares


Price band: Rs 262-272 per share


Subscription: 20.96 times


GMP*: Rs 80 per share


Listing date: December 27


Adhesives and sealants company HP Adhesives saw a strong response to its IPO, which was subscribed 21 times, attracting bids for 5.29 crore equity shares against an issue size of 25.28 lakh shares.


Retail investors bid 81 times the reserved portion, and non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 19 times, whereas qualified institutional investors bid for 1.82 times.


Read all the IPO-related news here


While brokerage Capital Market remained ‘neutral’ on the issue, Marwadi Shares recommended to ‘subscribe’ and Choice Broking suggested to ‘subscribe with caution’. However, Religare Broking recommended investors to ‘subscribe with a long-term view’.


Shares of HP Adhesives were trading at a premium of Rs 80 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch, nearly 30 percent higher than the issue price.


Supriya Lifescience


IPO dates: December 16-20


IPO size: Rs 700 crore


Fresh issue: Rs 200 crore


Offer-for-sale: Rs 500 crore


Price band: Rs 265-274 per share


Subscription: 72 times


GMP*: Rs 140 per share


Listing date: December 28


The active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer Supriya Lifescience saw an even more impressive response as it was subscribed 71.51 times, receiving bids for 103.89 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.45 crore equity shares.


Retail investors bid for 56.01 times their reserved portion, while non-institutional investors’ portion was booked 161.22 times, and qualified institutional investors’ 31.83 times.


Check out all our new-year specials here


The Rs 700-crore IPO consisted of Rs 200-crore fresh issue and a Rs 500-crore offer-for-sale. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for working capital requirements and repaying debt.


Shares of the company were trading at a premium of Rs 140 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch, more than 51 percent higher than the issue price.


Geojit Financial Services, Nirmal Bang, Marwadi Shares, Angel One, Choice Broking and BP Wealth had a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue.


CMS Info Systems


IPO dates: December 21-23


IPO size: Rs 1,100 crore (OFS)


Price band: Rs 205-216 per share


Subscription: 1.95 times


GMP*: Rs 5 per share


Basis of allotment: December 28


Listing date: December 31


The largest cash management company in the country and among the biggest worldwide, based on the number of ATM points, saw a decent response to its initial public offering, which was subscribed 1.95 times.


The offer received bids for 7.32 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 3.75 crore equity shares. Retail investors put in bids 2.15 times the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers bid 1.45 times and 1.98 times their reserved portion, respectively.


Also read: Rs 1.31 lakh crore and counting: IPO momentum to continue in 2022 as well


While Angel One had a ‘neutral’ rating on the issue, Anand Rathi, GEPL Capital and Choice Broking had recommended ‘subscribe’ and KR Choksey has advised to ‘subscribe for listing gains’.


However, its shares were trading at a premium of only Rs 5 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch, only 2 percent higher than the issue price.

The company will finalise the basis of allotment on December 28, after which unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on December 29 and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 30.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CMS Info Systems #HP Adhesives #IPO - New Listings #IPO - News #Supriya Lifescience
first published: Dec 25, 2021 07:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.