MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

HP Adhesives IPO subscribed 8.97 times on final day, retail portion booked 45 times

HP Adhesives IPO | The adhesives and sealants market clocked 8-9 percent CAGR growth between FY15-20, driven by growth in major end-user sectors such as packaging, construction, electronics and woodworking

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
HP Adhesives IPO

HP Adhesives IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering of HP Adhesives continued to receive strong response from investors, and was subscribed 8.97 times on December 17, the final day of bidding. It garnered bids for 2.26 crore  equity shares against the IPO size of 25.28 lakh shares.

HP Adhesives is a fast-growing multi-product, multi-category consumer adhesives and sealants company. For its largest product category - PVC solvent cement, the company is among the leading manufacturers in the retail space of the adhesive market in India. It had 14-16 percent market share in the PVC adhesive market and generated around 70 percent of the revenue from these products in FY21.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

There has been strong demand for the issue from retail investors as their reserved portion was subscribed 45.05 times.

The part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.99 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 44 percent of the allotted quota.

Close

Related stories

The Rs 126-crore public issue of HP Adhesives comprises a fresh issue of Rs 113.43 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 12.52 crore by shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani. The price band for the offer was Rs 262-274 per equity share.

"There is only one comparable peer i.e. Pidilite Industries, with a product profile similar to the company. Pidilite is the market leader with over 60-65 percent market share in the retail adhesive market and had TTM (trailing twelve months) revenue of over Rs 9,000 crore as compared to HP Adhesives' topline of Rs 144 crore in FY21," said Choice Broking.

HP Adhesives also has lower profitability than Pidilite, which could make investors cautious on the company's future profitability margin trend, the brokerage said.

Also read - HP Adhesives IPO. Should you subscribe to the issue?

"At the higher price band of Rs 274, the company is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 49.2x, which seems to be at premium considering the small business size. Thus, we assign a “subscribe with caution” rating for the issue," the brokerage added.

The adhesives and sealants market clocked 8-9 percent CAGR growth between FY15-20, driven by growth in major end-user sectors such as packaging, construction, electronics and woodworking. However, the market stagnated in FY21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, degrowing at 1-2 precent CAGR to Rs 13,400-13,600 crore in FY21.

Also read - HP Adhesives IPO: 10 key things to know about the offer

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HP Adhesives #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Dec 17, 2021 10:23 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.