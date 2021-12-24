MARKET NEWS

English
CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment likely next week. Check latest GMP, listing date

CMS Info Systems is promoted by Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. The company has raised Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale by the promoter.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
CMS Info Systems IPO

CMS Info Systems, one of the largest cash management companies in India, is expected to finalise the share allotment next week, after closing its public issue on December 23. This was the 65th and last IPO in the calendar year 2021.


The maiden public issue witnessed tepid response from investors as it was subscribed only 1.95 times during December 21-23. There was largely equal contribution from all kinds of investors as qualified institutional buyers bought shares 1.98 times the allotted quota.


Retail investors had put in bids for 2.15 times the portion reserved for them, and the part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.45 times.


The price band for the offer was Rs 205-216 per share. The final issue price is likely to be fixed at the upper price band.


How to check allotment status?


The share allotment is getting finalised on December 28, the third working day after closing the issue. Investors who applied for the issue can check their allotment status either on the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s website.


While checking the allotment status on the BSE website, the investors need to follow these three easy steps:


a) Select Equity and Issue Name (CMS Info Systems Ltd)


b) Enter Application Number and PAN Number


c) Check box (I'm not a robot), and finally click on Search button.


On the IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:


a) Select company name (CMS Info Systems Limited - IPO)


b) Select and accordingly enter either PAN number, or Application number, or DP Client ID


c) Finally click on Search button to know the allotment status.


Money will be refunded to unsuccessful investors by December 29 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by December 30.


The listing of shares will take place on December 31, 2021.


CMS Info Systems seems to be getting muted response in the grey market as its shares were trading at Rs 221-226 per share, a 2.3-4.6 percent or Rs 5-10 premium, compared to its upper price band, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central.


India is the third largest ATM market in the world based on the number of installed ATMs. And, CMS is India’s largest cash management company based on the number of ATM points and number of retail pick-up points as of March 2021.

Its business includes installing, maintaining and managing assets and technology solutions on end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long-term contracts.

