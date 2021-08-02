MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Grey market premium of KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares increases sharply to 56%

Devyani International IPO: Other reason for increase in grey market premium could be the recent healthy listings of Zomato, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Clean Science, GR Infraprojects etc.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares witnessed strong demand in the grey market as the trading premium increased to 56 percent from 17 percent during the last week, ahead of IPO opening.

The Rs 1,838-crore initial public offering will open for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 6, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 1,398 crore by existing selling shareholders - Dunearn Investments and RJ Corp.

The company will utilise net proceeds from fresh issue for repaying of debts.

Devyani International shares traded at a premium of Rs 40-50 in the grey market, the IPO Watch and IPO Central showed.

The trading price comes to Rs 130-140 in the grey market, which is higher by 44.4-55.6 percent over higher issue price band of Rs 90. The premium was 17-22 percent before the official announcement of price band.

Close

Related stories

Other reason for increase in grey market premium could be the recent healthy listings of Zomato, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Clean Science, GR Infraprojects etc.

Also readKFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani international IPO to open next week: 10 things to know before subscribing public issue

"Looking at fundamentals as well as flavour of street at first glance, retail investors can bet on QSR story Devyani International for listing gain as well as long term wealth building stories on the back of high demand and low supply," said Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities.

Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and is among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (QSR) in India, on a non-exclusive basis, and operate 696 stores across 166 cities in India, as of June 2021.

Yum! Brands Inc. operates brands such as KFC (a global chicken restaurant brand), Pizza Hut (the largest restaurant chain in the world specializing in the sale of ready-to-eat pizza products) and Taco Bell brands and has presence globally with more than 50,000 restaurants in over 150 countries, as of December 31, 2020.

In addition, it is a franchisee of the Costa Coffee brand (a global coffee shop chain with over 3,400 coffee shops in 31 countries) in India, which is owned by Costa, and operated 44 Costa Coffee stores as of June 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Devyani International #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:03 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.