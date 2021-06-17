Dodla Dairy IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 2 times, retail portion booked 4 times

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public issue of Dodla Dairy, a private dairy player with a significant presence in the southern part of India, had been subscribed two times till the morning of June 17, the second day of bidding.

Investors have put in bids for 1.72 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 85 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Retail investors remained at the forefront as the portion set aside for them had been subscribed 3.77 times, while the part reserved for qualified institutional buyers had seen a subscription of 24 percent and that of non-institutional investors 34 percent.

Dodla Dairy, engaged in the procurement, processing, distribution and marketing of milk and other value-added products, opened its Rs 520.17-crore public issue on June 16, with a price band at Rs 421-428 an equity share.

Also read: Dodla Dairy IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing public issue

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 470.18 crore by selling shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds will be used for repaying debt.

The company is the third largest in terms of daily milk procurement and the second biggest in terms of market presence among private dairy players.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

The Indian dairy industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-11 percent between FY21 to FY25. Within this, embedded value products—flavoured milk, ice cream, yoghurt, cheese, whey and others—are expected to outpace other the segment and grow at 14-16 percent between FY21 and FY25. The company plans to add more milk products.

Also read: Dodla Dairy mobilises Rs 156 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

"At the upper price band of Rs 428, the stock is valued at 15.68x of FY21E Earnings of Rs 27.30 (based on weighted average diluted basis). We recommend to subscribe the issue from a long-term perspective," said Asit C Mehta.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.