MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Dodla Dairy mobilises Rs 156 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

At the upper-end of the issue price, the initial public offering (IPO) is expected to fetch Rs 520.17 crore.

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST
PC --Shutterstock

PC --Shutterstock

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 156 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

The company has decided to allocate a total of 36,46,099 equity shares at Rs 428 apiece to anchor investors for Rs 156.05 crore, a circular uploaded on BSE website showed.

Those participated in the anchor bidding included SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Edelweiss MF, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund and Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd.

They also included International Finance Corporation, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 50 crore, besides an offer for sale of up to 1,09,85,444 equity shares by TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd, Dodla Sunil Reddy, Dodla Deepa Reddy and Dodla Family Trust.

Close

Related stories

At the upper-end of the issue price, the initial public offering (IPO) is expected to fetch Rs 520.17 crore.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 421-428 a share, will open for public subscription during June 16-18.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for payment of certain borrowings, funding capital expenditure requirement of the company, and for general corporate purposes.

The company's operations in India are primarily across the four states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the investment bankers of the company's initial share sale. The equity shares of both companies will be listed on the NSE and the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Dodla Dairy #IPO - News
first published: Jun 15, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.