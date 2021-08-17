MARKET NEWS

CarTrade Tech IPO share allotment finalised: How to check status

Currently, shares of CarTrade Tech are trading at a premium of Rs 220-250 or 13.6-15.5 percent over the issue price of Rs 1,618 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
 
 
After an overwhelming response to its public issue, CarTrade Tech, a multi-channel auto platform, has finalised the IPO share allotment.

Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's websiteSelect Equity and Issue Name (CarTrade Tech Limited); enter Application Number and PAN Number; click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID; select company name (CarTrade Tech Limited - IPO); enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID; click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The company will start the process of refund, and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of allottees over the next couple of days. Share of Glenmark Life Sciences will start trading on both BSE and NSE later this week.

The public issue was oversubscribed by 20.29 times during August 9-11. The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 35.45 times, non-institutional investors' part saw 41 times subscription and retail portion was booked 2.75 times.

Currently, shares of CarTrade Tech are trading at a premium of Rs 220-250 or 13.6-15.5 percent over the issue price of Rs 1,618 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Tags: #CarTrade Tech #IPO - News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:54 am

