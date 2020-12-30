MARKET NEWS

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO allotment finalised: Here is how to check

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO share allotment can be seen in a few easy steps, either on registrar website or BSE website. Find links here

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST
 
 
Municipal solid waste management company Antony Waste Handling Cell finalised the basis of allotment for its IPO investors on December 29.

Investors can check the allotment status in a few easy steps on the website of IPO registrar. An investor needs to select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID option. Select company name (Antony Waste Handling Cell) and enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID, followed by pressing search button to get the desired result.

The IPO allotment status can also be checked on the BSE website. Select "Equity", "issue name - Antony Waste Handling Cell", enter "Application Number and PAN Number" and click on "Search" button.

Once the above mentioned information provided is correct, investor will get the application status. Investor can see the number of shares subscribed to and the shares allotted on the page.

The initiation of refunds, if any for anchor investors, as well as unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place around December 30 and equity shares will get credited to demat accounts of eligible investors around December 31, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Antony Waste Handling Cell, one of the top five players in the Indian municipal solid waste (MSW) management industry with an established track record of more than 19 years, will list its shares on bourses on January 1, 2021.

The Rs 300-crore public issue of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15 times during December 21-23. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders Leeds (Mauritius), Tonbridge (Mauritius), Cambridge (Mauritius) and Guildford (Mauritius).

The company, which provides full spectrum of MSW services including solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, will utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue for part-financing its PCMC WTE project through investment in subsidiaries, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
TAGS: #Antony Waste Handling Cell #IPO - News
first published: Dec 30, 2020 07:24 am

