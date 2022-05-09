IPL 2022 | Schneider Electric, Rajasthan Royals join hands for first carbon-neutral cricket match on May 11

RR chairperson Ranjit Barthakur (left) shakes hands with Schneider Electric India's MD Anil Chaudhry in Mumbai on May 9.

Energy management and automation firm Schneider Electric on May 9 announced its tie-up with Rajasthan Royals to host the first carbon-neutral cricket match on May 11 against Delhi Capitals during the Tata IPL 2022.

With this tie-up, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) players will play a pivotal role in transforming cricket into an environmentally friendly game and help offset the carbon footprint by promoting Schneider Electric's mission to plant 17,000 trees nationwide.

According to data, a typical IPL cricket match emits approximately 10,000 tons of CO2 equivalent and by pledging to become 'Green Yodhas' -- Schneider Electric's flagship mission -- the RR players help generate awareness on climate change. The players will also suggest methods to decrease carbon emissions.

"Our aim through this extraordinary association is to educate our fans around the globe about environmental issues while also encouraging them to be climate-conscious. While this tree plantation drive is just the start, our far-reaching aim is to constantly help support our friends at Schneider by finding ways to create a sustainable future for the society using cricket as the vehicle," RR chairperson Ranjit Barthakur said while addressing the media.

For this initiative, Schneider Electric has also partnered with C-Balance and Nangia Andersen LLP to calculate the carbon footprint of the match.

Speaking about the unique association, Schneider Electric India's MD Anil Chaudhry said, "Through our partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we want to show billions of people viewing this match that cricket can go green and be sustainable. And I am hopeful this will lead way for our homes, businesses, and daily lives to be sustainable in future."

"If a game like cricket can go green, so do our business and homes," he added.

However, on being asked how RR and Schneider Electric are planning to help decrease the usage of water -- 15000-20,000 litres per day -- to maintain a cricket field, both Barthakur and Chaudhry said that "they are working on this issue".

According to the World Health Organization, a cricket field requires 15,000-20,000 litres of water every day, which can suffice around 2,000-2,666 people for an entire day -- considering that a minimum of 7.5 litre per capita is utilised.





