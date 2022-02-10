MARKET NEWS

    Schneider Electric Infra net up 57% to Rs 52 crore in December quarter

    The company had reported a net profit of Rs 33.33 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday said its net profit rose 57 per cent to Rs 52.37 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenues.

    Total income rose to Rs 602.43 crore in the quarter, from Rs 474.15 crore in the year-ago period.
