MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IOC to buy 15 hydrogen buses for Delhi

The country's largest oil refiner and fuel retailer is also setting up a facility at its Faridabad research and development (R&D) centre to produce hydrogen to run the buses, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 02:50 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

To give a fillip to India's push to usher in a hydrogen-based mobility solutions ecosystem, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plans to buy 15 buses that can run on hydrogen fuel.

The country's largest oil refiner and fuel retailer is also setting up a facility at its Faridabad research and development (R&D) centre to produce hydrogen to run the buses, the company said in a statement.

Like all electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles use electricity to power an electric motor. In contrast to other electric vehicles, these vehicles produce electricity using a fuel cell powered by hydrogen, rather than drawing electricity from only a battery.

Fewer pollutants and less noise are among the advantages of electrically powered vehicles.

IOC said it has invited "bids to procure 15 polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses".

Close

Related stories

This project is the first-ever attempt in the country to address all the aspects of hydrogen-based mobility as the ultimate green option.

IOC Chairman S M Vaidya said the company has been pioneering the hydrogen efforts in the country and this exercise is part of a bigger project that aims at addressing all aspects of the hydrogen value chain.

This venture, he said, is being supported partially by the hydrogen corpus fund of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

S S V Ramakumar, director (R&D) of IOC, said the fuel cell buses would be evaluated in collaboration with the selected original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner through a wide-scale field validation exercise in Delhi-NCR on a structured scientific format.

"One of the key ingredients of this project is that the fuel cell stack/system technology would be indigenously developed and manufactured in the spirit of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, thus accelerating the creation of a local ecosystem to support further activities in the hydrogen energy domain," he said.

To facilitate the hydrogen supply for refuelling these buses, IOC is also setting up demo units for different pathways to produce one tonne per day of hydrogen at its state-of-the-art R&D centre in Faridabad.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 25, 2020 02:51 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.