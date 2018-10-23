App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investment by AIFs' employees in AIF schemes to attract insider trading norms: SEBI

The clarification has been given as part of an informal guidance sought by SBI Funds Management regarding investment by its employees in AIF schemes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Insider trading regulation will be applicable in case of investment by employees of alternative investment funds (AIFs) or asset management companies (AMCs) in units of AIF schemes, which invest in listed as well as unlisted securities, SEBI has said.

The clarification has been given as part of an informal guidance sought by SBI Funds Management regarding investment by its employees in AIF schemes.

Under AIF regulations, AIF schemes can invest in both the listed and unlisted securities and such securities are amenable for insider trading.

In a three-page interpretative letter, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said the code of conduct under the PIT (prohibition of insider trading) regulation "is applicable to trading/investment by employees of AIFs/AMCs in units of AIF schemes that invest in securities listed or proposed to be listed".

related news

Noting that this position is based on the information furnished, the markets regulator said, "different facts or conditions might lead to a different result".

As per the insider trading regulations, the board of directors of every listed company and market intermediary need to formulate a code of conduct governing trading by their employees and connected entities.

The main idea behind such code of conduct is to set out the minimum standards required to achieve compliance with the provisions of insider trading.

The letter, issued on October 9, was made public by the watchdog on October 23.

"This letter does not express a decision of the board on the question referred," the regulator added.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.