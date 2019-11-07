App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interested in buying stake in IndiGo, but time is not right: Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker

The CEO of the middle-eastern airline also clarified that the company is not interested in buying a stake in Air India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Akbar al baker, Qatar Airways CEO
Akbar al baker, Qatar Airways CEO
 
 
On a day Qatar Airways signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, CEO Akbar Al Baker told CNBC-TV18 that although the airline is interested in purchasing a stake in the Indian carrier, he feels the time is not right.

He said that the company would wait for the Indian airline to resolve its internal issues before arriving at a decision on the same.

"India has one of the the most restrictive market in the world," he told the channel.

He added that the country should look at further opening the aviation system in favour of economic growth and to enhance employment.

The agreement will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

IndiGo signs one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways

The CEO of the middle-eastern airline also clarified that the company is not interested in buying a stake in Air India.



First Published on Nov 7, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Akbar Al Baker #Business #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Qatar Airways

