Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys charters a flight to bring back its employees, their families home from the US

The company chartered a flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru for its 200 employees and their families

India's second largest IT service major, Infosys, has chartered a flight to the US to bring back 200 employees and their families to India.

In a LinkedIn post, Samir Gosavi, its Associate Vice President – Retail, CPG and Logistics, said, “Infosys' chartered flight took off from San Francisco (SFO) last night, bringing home hundreds of employees and their families to Bengaluru.”

An employee commented on the LinkedIn post that it came after employees requested the company to bring them back for various reasons. “Infosys heeded to employees’ requests and arranged for the chartered flight to help them as they were struggling to get tickets via the VandeBharat mission.”

“Also, only people with critical and valid reasons are allowed to take these flights. Still there were hundreds of employees who want to return back, but could not due to the criteria set for returning,” the employee added.

This comes at a time when hundreds of techies are stranded in the US after the international flights were cancelled. Since getting tickets on India’s VandeBharat mission was difficult, employees were unable to return home even during emergencies.

Infosys’ move is in part to help some of these employees, especially those who need to travel back home for personal reasons, return. These employees include those who are on valid visas and are on billable projects. The US accounts for about 60 percent of the revenue for the company. In the last few years, the company has brought down the usage of H-1B visa by 60 percent.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #Covid-19 #India #Infosys

