IndiGo resumes flights between India and Singapore under air-bubble agreement

As part of the air bubble agreement, IndiGo will operate flights from November 29 with a total of 3,618 seats per week, the airline said in a press release.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Applications for vaccinated travel passes for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on November 29.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on November 29.

InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo airline on November 24 announced the resumption of flights between Singapore and India, after the two countries entered into an agreement to operate flights under an air bubble.

Singapore has reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights.

As part of the air bubble agreement, IndiGo will operate flights from November 29 with a total of 3,618 seats per week, the airline said in a press release.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website,"'Transport Bubbles' or 'Air Travel Arrangements' are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits." The other countries with which India has a similar agreement include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany and Kenya.

Out of IndiGo's allotment of 3,618 seats, 1,624 seats will be operated on the Chennai – Singapore route under Vaccinated Travel Lane and the rest of the capacity will be utilised under non-VTL conditions for travel to and from Singapore.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on November 29.

“As we eventually come out of the pandemic, we are happy to resume flights to Singapore under the air bubble agreement. International connectivity under air bubble arrangement has been helpful in slowly bringing back the international travel demand. The situation is improving rapidly, and we are hopeful that this will further help citizens of India and Singapore to travel with ease for various purposes," said IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #aviation #Covid-19 #IndiGo #International flights #MoCA #pandemic #Singapore
first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:02 pm

