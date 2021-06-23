IndiGo offers up to 10% discount to vaccinated passengers















Interglobe Aviation-run IndiGo airline is offering a discount of up to 10 percent on the base fares to customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the airline said in a press release on June 23.















The largest domestic airline in terms of market share in India becomes the first airline in the country to offer its customers a discount for getting vaccinated at a time when the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set a fare cap on seat pricing.