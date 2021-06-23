MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo offers up to 10% discount to vaccinated passengers

IndiGo is the first airline in the country to offer such discounts to customers who have taken the COVID jab

Yaruqhullah Khan
June 23, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST








Interglobe Aviation-run IndiGo airline is offering a discount of up to 10 percent on the base fares to customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the airline said in a press release on June 23.








The largest domestic airline in terms of market share in India becomes the first airline in the country to offer its customers a discount for getting vaccinated at a time when the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set a fare cap on seat pricing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Yaruqhullah Khan
TAGS: #aviation #Covid-19 #discounts #IndiGo #pandemic #vaccination
first published: Jun 23, 2021 10:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.