IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers elected as next chief of IATA's board of governors

IndiGo on June 11 announced that its chief executive officer Peter Elbers has been elected as the next chief of the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s board of governors.

Effective June 2024, he will succeed the present chair, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the CEO of Rwandair, a release stated.

"As the chair-elect of the IATA BoG, Elbers will play a pivotal role in further shaping the global aviation landscape, advocating for the industry's interests, and driving innovation and sustainability initiatives," IndiGo added.

Elbers, while commenting on his appointment, said it is an "immense honour" for him to be named as the chair-elect of the IATA's board of governors.

"I look forward to continue working closely with global industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," he noted.

Elbers, an aviation industry veteran, took charge as the CEO of IndiGo, which is India's largest career in terms of domestic market share, in September last year.

Prior to joining IndiGo, the 53-year-old was the chief executive of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for nearly eight years. He was also a member of the executive committee of the Air France – KLM Group.

Elbers appointment at the key position at IATA comes days after the global aviation body expressed a positive outlook for the Indian aviation market. A revival in domestic travel to the pre-pandemic level has propelled India to the big league of major aviation markets, suggested a report released by IATA in April.