India's response to Russian invasion "shaky", says US President Biden

Noting how India was an "exception" amongst all its allies who responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a unified, concerted, and strong manner, the US President Joe Biden observed that India stood on shaky grounds not only while dealing with Putin's aggression but also in actively vocalizing their protest in that regard.

Addressing a business roundtable of 16 CEOs from various sectors to apprise the industry of the latest developments on the crisis and discuss the way ahead, Biden stated that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky, has otherwise been extremely strong, with Japan and Australia standing firm in dealing with Russia.

Earlier, India had also refused to join votes condemning Russia at the United Nations, underlining its close ties with Moscow. Reportedly, until last month, India and the US were trying to resolve their differences diplomatically on the issue of Russian aggression against its pro-West neighbor, which has now entered its 27th day.

Presently, Russia is demanding the surrender of the southern and strategically crucial port city of Mariupol, even as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out a surrender, demanding Putin to engage in further talks. Additionally, the Ukraine government also accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol.

India is the only country from among QUAD nations that continues to source oil from Russia. This goes in dire contrast to the West's ambitions of isolating Moscow globally.

The QUAD - comprising Japan, India, Australia, and the United States - is not an alliance per se, but more so a "grouping of countries driven by shared interests and values, interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically-important Indo-Pacific region".

Per an Indian official, while Russia accounts for supplying less than 1 percent of India's crude oil imports, the country needs to keep focusing on "competitive energy sources" post the hike in oil prices following the Ukraine conflict. About 85 percent of India's crude oil requirements are met by such imports.

Biden went on to effusively talk about NATO, saying how they were "more united than ever", having presented a concerted front in the face of Putin's anticipation of the 30-member group falling apart. “NATO has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today", he said.