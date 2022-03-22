Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons are false and illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, without citing evidence.
setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event."They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those."
Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Ukraine's Mariupol city has led to widespread outrage. The world responded with shock to images of injured pregnant women. (Image credit: Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security. “It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.
He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.
March 22, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine
Japan said Tuesday it "strongly protests" Russia's decision to abandon talks on a World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's strong response to the invasion of Ukraine. "The latest situation occurred as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and Russia's attempt to shift the issue to Japan-Russia relations is extremely unjustified and absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in parliament.
Japan "strongly protests," he added, condemning Russia for its actions to "unilaterally change the status quo by force." Japan and Russia have for years attempted to reach agreement on a post-World War II treaty, but the status of four islands held by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo have been a key sticking point. But overnight Russia said it would drop the talks, citing the "impossibility" of continuing discussions "with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interest of our country."
Moscow said it was also ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands and was pulling out of talks on joint economic activity there. Japan has marched in lockstep with allies in the Group of Seven in imposing tough sanctions hitting Russian financial institutions and the country's leadership.
March 22, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian forces disperse Ukraine protestors with gunfire
Ukraine's leaders on Tuesday accused Russian forces of firing on unarmed protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson, with videos appearing to show residents fleeing flash-bang grenades and sustained gunfire. "Occupiers shot at people who went out peacefully, without weapons, to protest. For freedom -- our freedom," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, leading the condemnation.
A series of videos posted on social media and the messaging app Telegram showed citizens gathering in Kherson's "Freedom Square" protesting against Russia's recent seizure of the city. Dozens of men and women wrapped in Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag are heard chanting "Go home" and "Glory to Ukraine" before stun grenades force them to flee in panic.
Russian soldiers can be seen firing multiple volleys of gunfire into the air, with no immediate evidence their rifles were trained directly at civilians. However video footage also showed a group of people treating a stunned and bleeding elderly man, before carrying him away. Local official Yuriy Sobolevsky said the elderly man's leg was "badly injured" and he "lost a lot of blood."
March 22, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US
Russia has warned that relations with the US are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the US ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A Russian Foreign Ministry statement Monday referred to “recent unacceptable statements” by Biden about Putin. Biden referred to Putin last week as a “war criminal” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry says that at the meeting with US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan “it was emphasized that remarks such as these by the American President, which are unworthy of a state figure of such a high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach.”
March 22, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US warns of potential cyberattacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'
The U.S. warned on Monday there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House. "I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," U.S. President Joe Biden said in the statement, adding everyone needed "to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time."
March 22, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | EU split on Russia oil sanctions, mulls other steps
The European Union's foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo. The EU and allies have already imposed hefty measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.
Russia's siege and bombardment of Mariupol port, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called "a massive war crime", is increasing pressure for action. But targeting Russian energy exports, as the United States and Britain have done, is a divisive choice for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40% of its gas. Some of those who want the EU to go further showed impatience at the pace of talks after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"Why should Europe give Putin more time to earn more money from oil and gas? More time to use European ports? More time to use unsanctioned Russian banks in Europe? Time to pull the plug," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter. But Borrell told a news conference that while that the bloc would "continue isolating Russia", concrete decisions would be made later.
One EU diplomat said some hoped that by June the EU would have found enough alternative sources of energy to seriously consider an oil embargo. No date has been agreed though, and other EU states may have different targets in mind. Germany and the Netherlands said the EU was dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off right now.
"The question of an oil embargo is not a question of whether we want or don't want (it), but a question of how much we depend on oil," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters. "Germany is importing a lot (of Russian oil), but there are also other member states who can't stop the oil imports from one day to the other," she said, adding that the bloc should instead work on reducing its reliance on Moscow for its energy needs.
March 22, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened on Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier was unclear.
More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school. Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has been a key target that has been relentlessly pounded for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. The fall of the southern port city would help Russia establish a land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014. But no clear picture emerged of how close its capture might be.
March 22, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelenskyy hails protesters confronting troops
Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol.
The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated on Monday. Zelenskyy said he spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanual Macron to coordinate their positions before Western leaders meet on Thursday. “Our position will be expressed and will be expressed strongly, believe me,” Zelenskyy said.
March 22, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia shells humanitarian corridor: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
March 22, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban
Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market. Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.21, or 1.97%, to $114.33 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $2.51, or 2.26%, to $118.23 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0014 GMT.
Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market. European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in sanctioning Russian oil, with some countries including Germany arguing that the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels.
"The proposed ban is still some way from becoming policy because a significant number of EU nations oppose the ban," analysts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note. "Still, the fact that the ban is being discussed at all is a significant shift," the note added. At the same time, Saudi Arabia has warned it would not bear responsibility for disruptions to global oil supply following attacks on its oil facilities by Iranian-aligned Houthis. The comments came after the group fired missiles and drones at Saudi oil facilities over the weekend, causing a temporary decline in refinery output.
March 22, 2022 / 06:00 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Vladimir Putin
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, media reported on Monday. "I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelenskiy said in an interview cited by Interfax Ukraine.
Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven almost a quarter of its 44 million people from their homes. Germany predicts the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks. Zelenskiy, interviewed by European public television networks, also said that it would not be possible to decide at such a meeting what should be done with Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. "I am ready at a meeting with the president of Russia to raise the issue of occupied territories, but I am certain that a solution will not come at this meeting," Zelenskiy said.
March 22, 2022 / 05:43 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
