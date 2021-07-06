MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose 41% sequentially in June: ICRA

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in June 2021 were higher by 14-15 percent, as COVID-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory, the rating agency said in its report.

July 06, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Though there is some recovery observed in June 2021, there exists continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic.

Though there is some recovery observed in June 2021, there exists continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic.


Domestic air passenger traffic in India rose 41 percent in June 2021 to around 29-30 lakh passengers when compared to May 2021, rating agency ICRA said in its report on July 6.

When the official data for domestic air passenger traffic by the

Directorate General of Civil Aviation for June is expected to be released next week, ICRA in its report estimates that airlines’ capacity deployment for June 2021 was around 46 percent higher than June 2020.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in June 2021 were higher by 14-15 percent, as COVID-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory, the rating agency said in its report.

"For June 2021, the average daily departures were at 1,100, significantly higher than average daily departures of 700 in June 2020, and higher than 900 in May 2021, though remains significantly lower than 2,000 in April 2021," Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head, ICRA said in the report.

The average number of passengers per flight during June 2021 stood at 94, against an average of 77 passengers per flight in May 2021.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"Though there is some recovery observed in June 2021, there exists continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions, despite the decline in infections,” Shah said in the report.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on July 5 allowed domestic airlines to operate at 65 percent of their original pre-COVID-19-level capacity after the daily domestic air passengers had nearly touched 1,60,000 people and are likely to rise to 1,70,000 by the end of this week.
Tags: #air passenger traffic #Covid-19 #DGCA #Icra #Ministry of Civil Aviation #pandemic
first published: Jul 6, 2021 03:52 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.