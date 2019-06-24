India's crude steel output grows 5% in May: worldsteel

India's crude steel output rose 5.1 percent to 9.196 million tonnes (MT) during May 2019, according to a World Steel Association report.

The country had produced 8.753 MT of crude steel during the same month in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

Global crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 162.744 MT in May 2019, a rise of 5.4 percent, compared to 154.460 MT in May 2018, it said.

China has registered a 10 percent rise in its output of crude steel at 89.091 MT as against 81.018 MT during same month last year.

Japan, from whom India bagged the tag of world's second largest producer of crude steel, has reported a fall of 4.6 percent in its output at 8.676 MT as compared to 9.096 MT in May 2018.

The US produced 7.653 MT of crude steel in May 2019, a 5.4 percent increase as against 7.263 MT in May 2018.

In the EU, the association said, Italy produced 2.215 MT of crude steel in May 2019, France produced 1.2 MT, Spain 1.276 MT.

While South Korea's crude steel production stood at 6.371 MT, Brazil and Turkey produced 2.751 MT and 3.063 MT of metal, respectively, during May 2019.

