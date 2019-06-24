App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output grows 5% in May: worldsteel

The country had produced 8.753 MT of crude steel during the same month in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel output rose 5.1 percent to 9.196 million tonnes (MT) during May 2019, according to a World Steel Association report.

The country had produced 8.753 MT of crude steel during the same month in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

Global crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 162.744 MT in May 2019, a rise of 5.4 percent, compared to 154.460 MT in May 2018, it said.

"India produced 9.196 MT of crude steel in May 2019, up 5.1 percent over 8.753 MT in May 2018," the report said.

China has registered a 10 percent rise in its output of crude steel at 89.091 MT as against 81.018 MT during same month last year.

Japan, from whom India bagged the tag of world's second largest producer of crude steel, has reported a fall of 4.6 percent in its output at 8.676 MT as compared to 9.096 MT in May 2018.

The US produced 7.653 MT of crude steel in May 2019, a 5.4 percent increase as against 7.263 MT in May 2018.

In the EU, the association said, Italy produced 2.215 MT of crude steel in May 2019, France produced 1.2 MT, Spain 1.276 MT.

While South Korea's crude steel production stood at 6.371 MT, Brazil and Turkey produced 2.751 MT and 3.063 MT of metal, respectively, during May 2019.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country.

It represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and research institutes. Members represent around 85 percent of global steel production.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Business #India #steel

