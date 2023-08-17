India, Trinidad & Tobago sign MoU for sharing India Stack collaboration

UPI, which is also a part of India Stack, has been accepted in France, UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

India and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing INDIA STACK — a collection of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to facilitate identity, data, and payment services on a large scale, the Ministry of Electronics and IT informed on August 17.

As per the statement, both sides have agreed to cooperate in the areas of digital transformation by means of capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of public officials and experts, development of pilot or demo solutions, among others.

This collaboration comes after Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, met with Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator Hassel Bacchus, last week.

During the meeting, discussions on mutual cooperation in the fields of IT, emerging technologies, and the India Stack were held.

Highlighting the significance of India Stack offerings, MoS Chandrasekhar said, "With the help of India Stack, these countries can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance.”

“It shall create a robust ecosystem of startups, developers and system integrators working around it on Next-Gen innovation,” he added.

Since June 2023, India has signed MoUs with various countries, namely Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda to share India Stack. A similar MoU was also signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale. Several other countries, such as Mauritius and Saudi Arabia have shown interest and are at an advanced stage of finalising cooperation on India Stack. Meanwhile, UPI which is also a part of India Stack, has been accepted in France, UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

The MoU was signed in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, National E-Governance Division, MeitY, and also from the Ministry of External Affairs.