India Inc recognises need for flexibility, skilled-based workforce, says survey

With 64 percent of the surveyed companies offering flexible work to all employees, Indian businesses continue to provide opportunities to develop skills while addressing worker fatigue, a survey has found.

Mercer’s Global Talent Trends 2023 HR leader pulse survey identified enabling an organisation driven by skills, addressing worker fatigue and increasing adaptability as the three primary aspects of overall growth, a media release said on April 3.

Shanthi Naresh, Partner, Mercer Career India, said, “2023 will be a defining year as an optimistic and ambitious India looks to drive transformation amidst a BANI (brittle, anxiety-inducing, non-linear and incomprehensible) global environment,” she said.

Human resources (HR) would have to lead the way in readying itself and the business for what lies ahead.

Every alternate year, the company conducts a Global Talent Trends study that includes the perspectives of chief experience officers (CXOs), leaders and experts in HR as well as the employees.

The HR leaders undertake the study to determine the validity of the patterns of the previous year, the progress of the firms as well as the areas where there is the scope of improvement.

This study is a pulse survey that follows up on Global Talent Trends study of 2022.

As many as 124 HR leaders took part in the survey, representing about 8,00,000 employees across sectors such as technology, auto, manufacturing, professional and as financial services.

The survey says 60 percent of organisations understand the skills and talent development required for today’s day and age. But only 50 percent of them have a clear idea of the nature and quantity of the skills that will be available for tomorrow. HR has an important role to play to increase the ability of companies to forecast skills.

According to the survey, 93 percent of the respondents would focus on benefit offerings for employee attraction, retention and engagement in 2023.

A majority of companies are providing support for the mental health of their employees.