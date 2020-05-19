In charts | COVID-19 infections cross one-lakh mark in India; four states account for 68% cases

As India enters day two of the nationwide lockdown 4.0, imposed on March 24 to check COVID-19 spread, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed one lakh. Of this, Maharashtra alone has reported 35,058 confirmed cases.

As on May 19, total active cases stood at 58,802, with the death toll at 3,163, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. So far, nearly 40 percent or 39,173 cases have been cured.

Globally, total confirmed cases stood over 4.8 million and nearly 1.8 million people have been cured. However, the total death toll has reached 3.18 lakh.

As total cases cross the first lakh mark, data suggest that India's infection rate has been growing much slower than worst-affected countries. India took 110 days to reach the first lakh cases while Italy took 60 days and the US 67 days.

Covid-19 cases in India: Official figures show that in the last 15 days, India’s total number of COVID-19 cases has doubled and reached the 100,000 mark. On May 18, as many as 5,242 new cases were reported, the highest spike in a day.

Covid-19 cases in Maharastra: The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Maharashtra on March 9. Now, the state has one-third of total cases in India, which is over 35,000, including 1,249 deaths and 8,437 recoveries, as of May 19, 2019. The state has added 1,000 cases daily over the last 13 days. In fact, in the last two days, it added 2,000 cases per day.

Worst-impacted states: From the list of 33 states, four states have already seen more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Delhi were impacted by COVID-19. These four states account for 68 percent of total cases in India

Least-impacted states: Four Indian states have been able to keep the number of infected cases to single digits. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have reported only one COVID-19 case each so far and both persons have been cured.





