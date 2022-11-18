Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi emerging as top data centre markets in Asia-Pacific: Report

Representational image. Datacenter company Yotta's NOC room.

Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi have emerged as the top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the Data Centre Q3 2022 report published by Knight Frank India.

These regions together hold more than 100 megawatts (MW) of live capacity (operational) in Q3 2022.

Nearly 189 MW of data centre capacity is already under construction, which will effectively triple the live capacity soon, the report said. Additionally, 1.25 gigawatt (GW) of IT power is in the planning stage (committed and early-stage), and of which over 800 MW is already committed, the report added.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, said, “Cities like Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai are registering significant data centre market growth with almost two-thirds of existing capacities being added in just the last two years.”

The report said, "Cities of Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai hold almost 1,100 MW of total IT power. The three Indian markets together are expected to witness an additional 453 MW of IT power, which is currently in the early stages of planning."

Over the last few years, almost two-thirds of this supply has been added, essentially tripling the predicted market capacity during this time, it added.

As per live, under-construction and planned (committed and early-stage) data centre capacity, Chennai holds the highest 41.4 MW of live capacity, followed by Hyderabad with 33.7 MW and New Delhi with 32.6 MW as of Q3 2022.

"While current live capacity is highest in Chennai, it could soon be overtaken by New Delhi where under-construction IT supply of 84 MW would almost quadruple its live capacity to 117 MW," the report added.Delhi and Chennai have a planned pipeline of 416 MW and 352 MW respectively, it concluded.