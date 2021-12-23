MARKET NEWS

Mumbai records highest supply increase in data centre capacity with 24% in Asia Pacific region

The Indian data centre market currently houses an estimated 445 MW of critical IT capacity in the seven cities of Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata

Moneycontrol News
Representational image. Datacenter company Yotta's NOC room.

Mumbai has recorded the largest increase in supply of data centres in the country with nearly 200MW added in Q3 2021, a 24% increase in one quarter, a joint report by Knight Frank and DC Byte has said.

The colocation supply in Mumbai has increased significantly in the first three quarters of this year, and for the first time the city’s total IT capacity has crossed the gigawatt mark alongside Shanghai and Tokyo in Asia Pacific in Q3 2021, the report said.

The total IT capacity in Mumbai jumped from 812MW in Q2 to 1,006MW in Q3, the Data Centre Report 2021 has said.

At the APAC level, Shanghai added just over 170MW, a 10 percent increase in total market supply, with estimated aggregate supply now standing at well over one and a half gigawatts. Sydney saw renewed interest from hyperscale operators, with Q3 supply increasing by a further 46MW and bringing the total increase for the first three quarters of 2021 to over 100MW.

The report also cited that the quarterly take-up of IT power in Mumbai has increased from 2.78MW in Q2 2021 to 6.42MW Q3 2021, the highest quarterly take-up on record.

The Indian data centre market currently houses an estimated 445 MW of critical IT capacity in the seven cities of Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mumbai is amongst the top established datacentre hubs in the APAC region. As digital transformation accelerates amidst the 4th industrial revolution, demand for digital infrastructure such as data centres is certain to grow. The digital economy in India is estimated to grow to a staggering $1 trillion by 2025; data centres constitute an integral part of this growth story, which has only gathered steam since the onset of the pandemic and its associated disruptions,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.
first published: Dec 23, 2021 03:34 pm

