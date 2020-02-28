App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Bill Gates drops to 3rd spot; Ambani, Ballmer and Page take 9th rank

Here's the list of 11 individuals who occupy the top-10 Hurun Global Rich List 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hurun Report released the Hurun Global Rich List 2020 which ranked 2,816 billionaires in the world. World added 346 billionaires across the globe with net worth of $1 billion or more. India got 34 new billionaires to take the count to 138 with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani being the only Indian to be on the top list. Here is the list of 11 individuals ranked by Hurun in the top 10 list. (Image: Reuters)
1/12

Hurun released its Global Rich List for 2020 that ranked 2,816 billionaires across the world. The previous year saw the addition of 346 billionaires to the list. India added 34 people whose net worth grew to $1 billion, which takes the total number of billionaires in the country to 138. Here's the list of 11 individuals who occupy the top-10 Hurun Global Rich List 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9| Steve Ballmer | Company: Microsoft | Net wealth: $67 billion (Image: Reuters)
2/12

Rank 9 | Steve Ballmer | Company: Microsoft | Net worth: $67 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9| Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance | Net wealth: $67 billion (Image: Reuters)
3/12

Rank 9 | Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Net worth: $67 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9| Larry Page | Company: Google | Net wealth: $67 billion (Image: Reuters)
4/12

Rank 9 | Larry Page | Company: Google | Net worth: $67 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8| Sergey Brin | Company: Google | Net wealth: $68 billion (Image: Reuters)
5/12

Rank 8 | Sergey Brin | Company: Google | Net worth: $68 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7| Carlos Slim Helu & family | Company: America Movil | Net wealth: $72 billion (Image: Reuters)
6/12

Rank 7 | Carlos Slim Helu & family | Company: America Movil | Net worth: $72 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6| Armancio Ortega | Company: Zara | Net wealth: $81 billion (Image: AP/ Laga Lopez)
7/12

Rank 6 | Armancio Ortega | Company: Zara | Net worth: $81 billion (Image: AP/ Laga Lopez)

Rank 5| Mark Zuckerberg | Company: Facebook | Net wealth: $84 billion (Image: Reuters)
8/12

Rank 5 | Mark Zuckerberg | Company: Facebook | Net worth: $84 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4| Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Net wealth: $102 billion (Image: Reuters)
9/12

Rank 4 | Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Net worth: $102 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3| Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft | Net wealth: $106 billion (Image: Reuters)
10/12

Rank 3 | Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft | Net worth: $106 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2| Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH | Net wealth: $107 billion (Image: Reuters)
11/12

Rank 2 | Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH | Net worth: $107 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1| Jeff Bezos | Company: Amazon | Net wealth: $140 billion (Image: Reuters)
12/12

Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos | Company: Amazon | Net worth: $140 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Billionaire #Slideshow #world #world richest

