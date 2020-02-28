Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Bill Gates drops to 3rd spot; Ambani, Ballmer and Page take 9th rank

Hurun released its Global Rich List for 2020 that ranked 2,816 billionaires across the world. The previous year saw the addition of 346 billionaires to the list. India added 34 people whose net worth grew to $1 billion, which takes the total number of billionaires in the country to 138. Here's the list of 11 individuals who occupy the top-10 Hurun Global Rich List 2020. (Image: Reuters)