172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hindustan-petroleum-corp-raises-rs-2000-crore-debt-6006141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Petroleum Corp raises Rs 2,000 crore debt

Coupon rate will be 4.79 percent per annum for the debt instruments which will mature on October 23, 2023.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore in debt for funding its capital expenditure during the current year.

In a stock exchange filing, HPCL said it has "issued un-secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable, debenture of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,000 crores on private placement basis for funding of capital expenditure, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred”.

Coupon rate will be 4.79 percent per annum for the debt instruments which will mature on October 23, 2023.

Close

HPCL debt raising follows similar moves Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) earlier this week.

related news

IOC raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures or NCDs on a private placement basis for refinancing of existing borrowing and funding of capital expenditure.

ONGC said it raised Rs 1,140 crore through a three-year debenture issue on a private placement basis at an interest rate of 4.64 per cent per annum payable annually.

IOC on Thursday informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will on October 30 consider approving borrowings up to Rs 20,000 crore during a financial year through private placement of bonds/ debentures in one or more tranches.

This will be within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 1,65,000 crore approved by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. #HPCL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.