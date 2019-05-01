App
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp launches 3 premium bikes priced up to Rs 1.05 lakh

The 200-cc X Pulse 200T is priced at Rs 94,000, adventure bike X Pulse 200 is tagged at Rs 97,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh (with fuel injection), while the Xtreme 200S is priced at Rs 98,500 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on May 1 launched three new premium bikes priced between Rs 94,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), with an eye on leadership position in the segment.

The company said it will soon commence bookings for the premium bike range with retail sales expected to start in a few weeks.

With the three new bikes, Hero MotoCorp now has four models in the X range. Last year, it launched Xtreme 200R during the festive season.

"We plan to gradually ramp up our presence in the premium segment. It is more of a long-term plan either to be number one or close to number one in the next three to four years as it cannot be done overnight," Hero MotoCorp head of sales and after sales Sanjay Bhan told reporters here.

In order to become a leading player in the premium segment, the company plans to bring in models with bigger engines going ahead, he added.

"The company will keep investing to build the brand and will look at introducing models for the segment (up to 400-450 cc)," Bhan said.

The premium motorcycle segment of over 150 cc engine capacity is pegged at around 3 million units per annum.

While Hero MotoCorp is the leading player in the entry level and commuter segments of below 150 cc, it does not have a strong presence in the premium segment.
First Published on May 1, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hero Motocorp #Technology

