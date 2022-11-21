Hero Electric partners with Battrixx to launch lithium-ion batteries for electric two-wheelers

Representative Image

Hero Electric has partnered with Battrixx, an advanced battery pack manufacturer, to develop lithium-ion batteries for its electric scooters.

Battrixx is a subsidiary of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd (KET), part of the Kolsite Group of companies.

These are the latest technology batteries designed and developed in-house by Hero's R&D department. The battery will power Hero Electric Scooters through its new advanced cell chemistry pack designs.

As a result of this partnership, Hero will be able to enhance its battery safety, reliability, and performance as well as meet the rising e2W demand through an aggressive production line-up.

A statement released by Hero Electric stated that the target is to supply 3,00,000 battery packs and chargers in the next 12 months.

"These batteries comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover IP67 thermal protection, A/V warning systems, smart BMS, and live data tracking with IoT. Battrixx comes with an intelligent battery with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger," the release added.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "Partnering with Battrixx, we co-developed these battery packs to deliver a seamless performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety. The technology allows battery packs to carry their operations smoothly and safely in diverse temperature ranges; even if the temperatures go up to 45 °C, there are negligible chances of a thermal runaway."

"At Hero, we have been working to build a robust localized supply chain for powertrains and batteries that did not exist two years ago. It was challenging for the e2W segment to get local vendors for this new mobility solution that ensures quality and provides the required quantity for the rising EV demand. However, the hockey stick growth in the EV segment has created interest in the supply chain segment, and companies are willing to invest in electric mobility, " he added.

Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited, said, "Over the last 18 months, we have been through rigorous testing and R&D and prepared to deliver global quality batteries for the growing Indian EV sector. With our partnership with Hero Electric, we are positive of facilitating an innovative, safe, and long-life cycle Li-ion LFP battery chemistry to aid the exponentially growing EV segment."