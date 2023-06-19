HDFC signs definitive pact with BPEA EQT-led consortium for sale of HDFC Credila for Rs 9,060 cr

HDFC and HDFC Bank unveiled merger plans in April 2022

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Ltd has signed definitive documents for the proposed disinvestment/sale of approximately 90 percent stake in its education loan subsidiary HDFC Credila to a consortium of private equity firms BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital for around Rs 9,060 crore, the mortgage lender said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

On May 22, Moneycontrol was the first to report that a Baring PE EQT-led consortium was the frontrunner to pick up a majority stake of around 90 percent in HDFC Credila. The valuation expectation was around Rs 10,000 crore, the report had added.

Read: MC Exclusive | Race for HDFC Credila: BPEA EQT, Chrys Capital & Faering Capital consortium in the lead

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and dispensations (including the RBI and Competition Commission of India) in connection with the Proposed Transaction and continuation of HDFC Credila’s business.

"Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of the Corporation, and the Corporation’s shareholding in HDFC Credila will be less than 10% of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital," the announcement added.

According to the deal terms, HDFC shall have the right to nominate 1 non-executive nominee director on the board of HDFC Credila on terms as agreed under the Shareholders’ Agreement and the firm shall have customary pre-emptive rights under the Shareholders’ Agreement.

In April, ahead of the merger with HDFC Bank, the banking regulator directed HDFC to reduce its stake in subsidiary HDFC Credila to 10 percent within two years without onboarding new customers. Established in 2006, HDFC Credila is India's first dedicated education loan company.

In November 2009, HDFC announced the acquisition of a 41 percent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services, marking its entry into the segment. HDFC purchased the 41 percent equity from DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd, an Indian subsidiary of global financial services major Merrill Lynch. Then in December 2019, the mortgage lender took complete control by acquiring a 9.12 percent stake from the promoter Bohora family, valuing the entire company at Rs 4,331 crore.

A closer look at the acquirers

Following EQT's acquisition of Baring PE Asia in 2022, BPEA was integrated with the EQT platform and is now known as BPEA EQT, operating as EQT's private equity business line alongside EQT's infrastructure and real estate businesses in Asia. It also holds a minority stake in private sector lender RBL Bank.

According to its website, in the financial services space, Chrys Capital backs the likes of Bandhan Mutual Fund, Hero Fin Corp and Varthana, which provides loans and services to affordable private schools in India.

The total revenue of HDFC Credila during FY 2022-23 was Rs 1,352.18 crore and its net worth as on March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 2,435.09 crore.