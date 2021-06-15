HDFC Bank says experiencing some issues on mobile banking app

On number 5 of India’s most valuable brand is HDFC bank

Country's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank on 15 June said it is experiencing some issues with its mobile banking application and has informed customers about the problem.

"We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused," said the communications team of the HDFC Bank.

The latest technical glitch happens at a time when the bank's IT infrastructure is already under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) audit for a series of technical problems reported.

In December last year, the RBI clamped down on the bank, prohibiting it from proceeding with any new digital launches in the backdrop of a series of glitches in its digital channels over a period of two years.

An RBI-appointed third party-audit of the bank's IT infrastructure is currently underway. The ban has presumably benefitted its rivals, including ICICI Bank Ltd, by offering them an opportunity to gain customers.

ICICI Bank has aggressively pushed new digital initiatives including IMobilepay, a mobile banking app that provides payments and banking services to customers of any bank. In the March quarter, ICICI Bank’s cardholder base grew by 672,911; HDFC Bank’s portfolio contracted by 322,999 in the same period.

To be sure, the project is still in the planning stage and will take time to reach fruition. "This initiative is part of long-term planning, maybe for the next 10 years or so," a senior executive at HDFC Bank said on condition of anonymity. "The existing problems need to be addressed to progress to that stage."

Even as the bank awaits RBI clearance, the lender has big plans for the digital space. Under new chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank wants to claw back lost ground in the digital business, overcome legacy issues that have put the lender under a cloud in the past two years and team up with new technology partners to cement its position as the country's preeminent bank, Moneycontrol reported on June 9