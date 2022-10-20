English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HCLTech founder Shiv Nadar conferred with lifetime achievement award by USISPF

    Nadar was honoured for his contribution to the technology industry and his philanthropic initiatives focussed on enabling access to educational opportunities.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    Shiv Nadar | Chairman emeritus, HCL Enterprise | (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation)

    Shiv Nadar | Chairman emeritus, HCL Enterprise | (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation)

    HCLTech founder Shiv Nadar was felicitated with USISPF Lifetime Achievement Award by the US - India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation focused on building the strategic relationship between India and the United States.

    Nadar was honoured for his contribution to the technology industry and his philanthropic initiatives focussed on enabling access to educational opportunities.

    Under Nadar’s guidance, HCL has continued to grow amidst changing IT landscape for over 45 years and remains at the forefront of the technological revolution since 1976. Throughout his career, he has acknowledged that successful institution-building is dependent on forging result-oriented partnerships and creating new knowledge.

    In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Nadar has invested around $1.1 billion through the Shiv Nadar Foundation towards philanthropic initiatives, particularly in the area of education.

    “I am humbled to be recognized for what has been a deeply enriching journey that I embarked upon 47 years ago when I established HCL. Today, HCLTech is amongst the top technology companies in the world that operates across various sectors. During my journey of building HCL, I realized that we also need to create leaders and innovators for tomorrow,” Nadar said on receiving the award.

    Close

    Related stories

    He added, “With this belief and my mother’s encouragement, I started my philanthropic efforts through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The educational institutions under the Foundation are focused on nurturing transformative leaders who can go on to positively impact many more lives. I hope that this award will inspire many young people to become entrepreneurs and also give back to the society.”

    Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF said “I am extremely grateful to Shiv Nadar & HCL Group for their deep commitment towards serving local communities and contributing to inclusive growth and social development in both US and India. Shiv is a true global statesman and his immense contributions in bringing the US and India closer together, and truly investing in the future of citizens of both countries is commendable.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HCLTech #Shiv Nadar #USISPF
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.