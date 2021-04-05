HCL Technologies Q4 PAT may dip 11.6% QoQ to Rs. 305 cr: Motilal Oswal

(Image: HCL)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for thesector. The brokerage house expects HCL Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 305 crore down 11.6% quarter-on-quarter (down 3.6% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,965 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 4.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 371 crore.

