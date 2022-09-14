English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Harsha Engineers IPO fully subscribed on day one

    The public offer received bids for 3,24,61,830 shares as against 1,68,63,795 shares on offer, translating into 1.92 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 1734 hrs.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

    The initial public offer of Harsha Engineers IPO got fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Wednesday. The public offer received bids for 3,24,61,830 shares as against 1,68,63,795 shares on offer, translating into 1.92 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 1734 hrs.

    Retail individual investors' category received 2.28 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 3.60 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 0.05 times subscription.

    Harsha Engineers International, a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, has fixed the price band at Rs 314-330 per share for its Rs 755-crore initial public offering (IPO). The Rs 755-crore public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 455 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by existing shareholders.

    Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of up to Rs 270 crore will be utilised for debt payment, up to Rs 76 crore for funding working capital requirements towards purchase of machinery, up to Rs 7.12 crore for infrastructure repairs and renovation of the existing production facilities and for general corporate proposes. The company has five manufacturing facilities with two of its principal manufacturing facilities at Changodar and one at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, and one manufacturing unit each at Changshu, China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, which allow access to its customers in over 25 countries.

    Axis Capital, Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.
    PTI
    Tags: #Harsha Engineers #IPO #subscription
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 07:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.